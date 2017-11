Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Keeping in sync with skipper Virat Kohli's uncompromising training regimen, the Indian cricketers are now undergoing DNA test that reveals the genetic fitness blueprint of an individual, raising the bar to a level hitherto unseen. The test helps a sportsman improve his speed, in fat burning, endurance, recovery time, and muscle building.