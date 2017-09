Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for the year 2017. Padma Bhushan is country's third highest civilian award will be conferred to the 36-year-old cricketer for his contribution to the game.