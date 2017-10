పూణె వన్డేలో పిచ్ ఫిక్సింగ్: క్యూరేటర్‌ పాండురంగ సల్గొంకర్ సస్పెండ్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The curator at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Ground in Pune, Pandurang Salgaonkar, has been suspended after being accused of ‘allowing people to tamper with the pitch’ on the eve of the second ODI between India and New Zealand, in their ongoing three-match series. BCCI curator Ramesh Mhamunkar will take over his duties for the game.