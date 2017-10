బీసీసీఐకి ఎదురుదెబ్బ: కోచికి రూ.850 కోట్ల పరిహారం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

The BCCI is set to pay a huge compensation of more than Rs 800 crore to disbanded IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala for terminating their contract in 2011. "Kochi Tuskers has demanded Rs 850 crore as compensation. Today we discussed the matter at IPL GC meeting and we will now place the matter before general body. Let them take a call but obviously some negotiations are needed," IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla said after the meeting.