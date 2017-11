బెల్జియం రాజుకు ముంబైలో సెహ్వాగ్ క్రికెట్ పాఠాలు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

#Children play #cricket with Their Majesties the King and Queen of the Belgians in #Mumbai #BELIND2017 @MonarchieBe pic.twitter.com/vQh8t7e9vJ

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag welcomed the Belgian Royal couple King Philippe and Queen Mathilde for a game of cricket at the Oval Maidan here. The Former India opener was in Mumbai on Friday to be a part of this event.