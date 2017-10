ముంబైలో తొలి వార్మప్ మ్యాచ్: కివీస్‌ విజయ లక్ష్యం 296

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

భారత్‌లో న్యూజిలాండ్ పర్యటన వివరాలు: Oct 17 (Tuesday): 1st warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai Oct 19 (Thursday): 2nd Warm-up match at CCI, Mumbai Oct 22 (Sunday): 1st ODI in Mumbai - 1:30 PM Oct 25 (Wednesday): 2nd ODI in Pune - 1:30 PM Oct 29 (Sunday): 3rd ODI in Kanpur - 1:30 PM.

English summary

New Zealand’s Trent Boult took five wickets for 38 runs as the Board President’s XI scored 295/9 in 50 overs in a warm-up match in Mumbai on Tuesday, ahead of their limited-overs series against India.