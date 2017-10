ఆ ఇద్దరూ ఆడుతుంటే చూడముచ్చటగా ఉంది: విరాట్ కోహ్లీ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India skipper Virat Kohli praised his bowlers and fielders for their performance in the second One Day International match here on Wednesday. A good batting display from Dinesh Karthik (64 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) helped India beat New Zealand by six wickets. With this result, India equalised the three match ODI series. In the first match, India were defeated by the visitors by six wickets in Mumbai.