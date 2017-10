Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India's Dinesh Karthik feels the kind of challenge that young wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal faced against New Zealand in the first ODI will make them "mentally tougher" for future games. Tom Latham (103) and Ross Taylor (95) added 200 runs in New Zealand's successful 281-run chase during which the spin twins hardly troubled the duo.