తప్పిన పెను ప్రమాదం: తీవ్రంగా గాయపడిన శ్రీలంక క్రికెటర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Chamara Kapugedara suffered a horrific injury during the ongoing ODI against Pakistan. The incident occurred during Pakistan's chase, in the second innings. After the end of the 10th over, wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella lobbed the ball at Kapugedara, who was walking away.