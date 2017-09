గంభీర్ అలా: కోహ్లీ ఇలా చేసి ఉండాల్సింది కాదు (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Did you notice the unique way of giving the Man of the Match Reward by scanning the Paytm QR Code? @imVkohli @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IYLe3qiP7h

Former India pacer Chetan Sharma, the first Indian to bag a hat-trick in international cricket, has said that chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who performed a similar feat against Australia in Kolkata on Thursday, should have shared the man of the match award with Virat Kohli.