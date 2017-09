1st ODI: హ్యాట్రిక్ సిక్సర్లు బాదిన పాండ్యా, భారత్ 205/6

Cricket

In case you missed it, Chris Gayle has become the first ever player to reach 100 sixes in T20I cricket! #howzstat pic.twitter.com/IRDKkd9hyJ

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle secured a slice of history on Saturday in becoming the first man to smash 100 sixes in international Twenty20 cricket. After the tourists were put in by England captain Eoin Morgan at Chester-le-Street, the powerful Jamaican opened alongside Evin Lewis.