Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Having played in two #U19CWC events, @coreyanderson78 is excited to be involved as the 2018 Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/4KMBQl89Am

English summary

With 100 days to go for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018, the International Cricket Council on Thursday (October 5) announced New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson as the event ambassador.