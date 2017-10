ఎంతో ఎత్తుకు: అక్టోబర్ నెల భారత క్రీడలకు పండుగ తీసుకొచ్చింది

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

From the badminton court to the cricket ground, from the hockey stadium to the football pitch, it has been a month to remember for Indian sports. And performance was not the only yardstick. As millions of fans took pride and delight in shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's French Open triumph yesterday, it was a reminder that India is slowly but surely carving its place as an ambitious sporting nation. Never before has the country achieved so many successes in one month as this October.