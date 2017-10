జై జై శివ శంభో.. హ్యాపీ బర్త్‌ డే జంబో: కుంబ్లేకి సెహ్వాగ్ విషెస్

Cricket

Wish you a very happy birthday, Kumbels! You have been an inspiration for generations together and will continue to be one. pic.twitter.com/3vqMpqhu6E

Anil Kumble has turned 47 on Tuesday (October 17). It's just not another birthday. And he's not just another cricketer. Kumble, owner of 956 international wickets, is one of India's finest match-winners ever. He is only behind his spin colleagues Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in the number of wickets.