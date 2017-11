Cricket

Veteran India pacer Ashish Nehra bid adieu to the game after playing for one last time during the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand here on Wednesday (November 1). The 38-year-old left-arm pacer from Delhi was given a fitting send-off by Team India as well as the cricket crazy crowd as he stepped out on the field in India colours for the last time.