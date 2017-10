టీ20ల్లో ఫాస్టెస్ట్ సెంచరీ: చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన డేవిడ్ మిల్లర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Despite a good start, Bangladesh faltered as South Africa put up yet another big total of 224 for 4 in the second T20I.Winning the toss at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, Bangladesh put the hosts to bat. Captain Shakib Al Hasan got Bangladesh a couple of early breakthroughs but brilliant batting from Hashim Amla and David Miller helped South Africa regain control and put throw an uphill task in Bangladesh’s way to win the last match of the series.