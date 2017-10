గుహవాటి కాదు గువహటి: అభిమానికి సారీ చెప్పిన వార్నర్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

As India march towards dominance across all format, the focus then shifts towards the North East India in the state of Assam and the city of Guwahati, which last hosted an International match back in 2010 against New Zealand. Although, this time around, the match will be hosted at the brand new Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.