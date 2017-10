Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

It's only nz but we were smarter then the Aussies who tried to slog everything that doesn't work in sc strike rotation key n we got result

But they won whereas the Aussies were walloped @scottbstyris well done New Zealand the most well planned team to visit India and plays fair

It seems Dean Jones likes to add fuel to fire, and he did it again on Sunday after Virat Kohli's 31st ODI century went in vain in the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Interestingly, one of the few milestones Kohli's century helped him cross was fastest 1000 ODI runs against New Zealand, which previously stood in the name of Jones.