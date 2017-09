Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

So Australians always need some excuse to accept the loss . Come on uncle, be brave

Rains are always good for the team batting second, U shud hv some cricketing knowledge to know that which I am afraid u don't. #INDvsAUS

So I see India needed a bit of rain to win that game. Ok ... bring on Game 2 @StarSportsIndia #Wearecoming #INDvAUS

Virat Kohli's team India had to defend a total of 164 in 21 overs against Australia in the first ODI in Chennai after the match was curtailed due to rain. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating Steve Smith's men by 26 runs (D/L) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.