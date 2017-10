Cricket

Veteran fast bowler, Ashish Nehra had made a comeback to Team India at the age of 38 for the three-match T20I series against Australia. Nehra was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and was in contention for a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy squad but missed out due to a hamstring problem, the fast bowler sustained during the IPL.