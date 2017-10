'బెన్ స్టోక్స్ లేకున్నా ఇంగ్లాండ్ యాషెస్ సిరిస్ గెలుస్తుంది'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Mitchell Johnson, the chief architect of Australia's 2013-14 Ashes whitewash of England, said Joe Root's team can retain the urn even without all-rounder Ben Stokes. "I don't think you can read too much into what people are commenting on 'No Stokes, no England'," Johnson said on BBC Radio Five.