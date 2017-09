ప్రార్ధన చేశాం: కుల్దీప్ హ్యాట్రిక్ రికార్డుపై కుటుంబ సభ్యులు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Young Indian chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been making giant strides in world cricket. After a very impressive Test debut earlier this year, he is slowly settling in the limited overs side of the men in blue. Recently, during the second ODI against Australia, Kuldeep became only the third Indian bowler to take a hattrick in ODI cricket history.