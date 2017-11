మాజీ టెస్టు క్రికెటర్ మిల్కా సింగ్ కన్నుమూత

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Once the most attacking left hand batsman o his times AG Milkha Singh is no more..’AG’ clan is diminishing..RIP Micky..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!

English summary

Former India cricketer AG Milkha Singh passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest at a hospital here, family sources said. He was 75. He is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Milkha Singh played four Test matches in the early 1960s.