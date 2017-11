Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday (November 12) advised the under-fire World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to approach the Twenty20 Internationals "differently". A few former India cricketers, including Ajit Agarkar and VVS Laxman, recently raised questions about Dhoni's T20 future, creating a storm in the country's cricketing circles.