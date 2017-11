Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen’s bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!!😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI

English summary

Over the years veteran Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has given a tough time to opposition bowlers as he has dominated them emphatically. But recently he was put in a tough spot as bowling from the other end was none other than his daughter, Aazeen.