Had the honour of adjusting fields at Ferozeshah Kotla. Time to adjust ‘corridors’ at DDCA to help restore its glory days. Honoured to be Government Nominee on DDCA Managing Committee. Thanks @Ra_THORe #humbled

English summary

Veteran Test opener Gautam Gambhir was on Friday named a government nominee in the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) managing committee and he has made it clear that he would do his bit to “restore glory days” of the much-maligned association.