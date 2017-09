Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday (September 22) stepped down from Delhi Ranji team's captaincy and speedster Ishant Sharma was named his replacement ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season. The 36-year-old Gambhir, who had captained Delhi in the Ranji Trophy for the past four seasons, expressed his desire to continue as a player.