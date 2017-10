ఓ మంచి పని కోసం చేతులు కలిపిన భజ్జీ, అఫ్రిది

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Humanity first.. #Hopenotout such great work they r doing for the humanity.. lovely to be part of.. more power to @SAfridiOfficial & team pic.twitter.com/uOZ4gzAW2i

Thank you @imVkohli for your kind gesture in support of @SAFoundationN . Friends & supporters like you ensure #HopeNotOut for everyone pic.twitter.com/T6z7F2OYLb

English summary

Away from cricket, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh got busy with some charity work as he came up to support former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s foundation. Afridi on his official Twitter account posted a picture with Harbhajan that was captioned, “Breaking all barriers, crossing all boundaries for love & peace & humanity. ThankU harbhajan_singh for supporting SAFoundationN #HopeNotOut.”