Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid said all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned his career around by playing according to the situations. Dravid, who was Pandya's coach during an India A tour of Australia last year, said: "A good example about Hardik from my perspective is, he's willing to play situations and not just the natural game we often speak about. Credit goes completely to him. It's not about playing just the one way you want to play," he said.