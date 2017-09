అవుట్... రనౌట్: పాండ్యా నో బాల్ విషయంలో గందరగోళం, అంఫైర్లతో స్మిత్ గొడవ

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

A no-ball triggered confusion in the second India-Australia ODI when the visiting side claimed Hardik Pandya's wicket in a dead ball situation, turned down by the on-field umpires. Pandya was on 19 when his mis-hit off a waist high full-toss went straight into Steve Smith's hands at cover. It was raining by then and Pandya, without realising that it was a no-ball, started walking back to the dressing room.