సరదా సంఘటన: పాండ్యాను కొట్టబోయిన ఫీల్డ్ అంపైర్‌

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Umpire Rod Tucker threatened India batsman Hardik Pandya in a friendly manner as he forgot and took the strike after drinks break. It was his batting partner Dinesh Karthik's chance to bat but Pandya reached at the batsman's end to resume batting. It was only after when umpires cleared the confusion and asked Karthik to bat.