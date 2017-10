అరుదైన ఘనత: చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన లంక స్పిన్నర్‌ హెరాత్‌

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



Rangana Herath bowled Sri Lanka to a stunning 21-run win over Pakistan on Monday, snaring six wickets on the last day of the first Test. He became the first left-arm spinner to claim 400 Test wickets The 39-year-old snared 6-41 in the second innings - giving him 11 for the match - as Sri Lanka defended a meager 135.