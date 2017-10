Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Thank you Twitter!! Watch found and delivered!!! Thanks for all the help and HUGE thanks to Amy and Maggie. Amazing. #honesty

I'm not on Facebook but if anyone can contact below lady, Amy Mundy with a message it's a white/silver watch, that'd be much appreciated pic.twitter.com/f08blUZZa3

Ok twittersphere, would love some help. My wife lost her watch on the Oval in Dunsborough, WA. If anyone has found it, please tweet 🙏

English summary

We have heard Adam Gilchrist appealing at the top of his voice behind the stumps for a priced scalp. This time he went to social media to appeal for losing something precious. Gilchrist had headed for a holiday to the South West town of Dunsborough.