'కోహ్లీ గొప్ప కెప్టెన్ అవుతాడు, నెహ్రా ఎంపిక శుభపరిణామం'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Virat Kohli led his men to yet another bilateral series win as they swept Australia 4-1 in the five-match ODI series on Sunday. Before Australia won the 4th ODI in Bengaluru, Kohli also equalled MS Dhoni’s record as captain for leading the team to a nine-match unbeaten streak.