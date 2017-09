Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Young wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav feels that he can dismiss David Warner “any time” as the Australian vice-captain seems “under pressure” while facing him. The 22-year-old Kuldeep had dismissed Warner during the former’s debut Test match in Dharamshala earlier this year and also foxed him during the first ODI in Chennai few days back.