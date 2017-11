Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Senior India pacer Ashish Nehra will bring down the curtains on his career after the T20I match against New Zealand on November 1. Nehra, who made his debut for the Indian team in 1999, has played 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 26 Twenty20 matches in his 18-year-long career.