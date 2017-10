అన్నట్టుగానే మాట నిలుపుకున్నాడు: హార్ధిక్ పాండ్యాపై సోదరుడు

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Just before the #INDvAUS series, @hardikpandya7 told me he will set the stage on fire & today I can proudly say, “you did it... and how!”🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ORoYAwAhWz

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya won his first Man of the Series award after the Men in Blue thrashed Australia 4-1 in the recently-concluded ODI series. Not only did he shine with the bat, scoring 222 runs in 5 games at an average of 55.50, but picked 6 wickets at an economy rate of 6.06 as well.