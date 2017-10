ఒక్కడున్నాడు: కోహ్లీని భయపెట్టిన బౌలర్‌ ఎవరో తెలుసా?

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Arguably, he is the best batsman among the present lot. India skipper Virat Kohli, has over the years grown and matured as a cricketer, as a batsman, so much so that analysts reckon that not many years later, Kohli can break the Sachin Tendulkar's batting records. But recently, Kohli made a sensational revelation about his fear of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011 World Cup final.