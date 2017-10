ధోనికి చిక్కులు తెచ్చిన ఐసీసీ కొత్త నిబంధన (వీడియో)

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Remember the good old days when Mahendra Singh Dhoni would trick opponents by pretending to collect a throw and letting it go on to hit the stumps? The move, hailed by cricket pundits all over the world, can now get Dhoni penalised under the "fake fielding" law, which was recently instituted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).