బౌండరీ లైన్ వద్ద పాండే సెన్షేషనల్ క్యాచ్ (వీడియో)

Nageshwara Rao

After losing the first two ODIs, the Australian cricket team are looking to bounce back and win the 3rd ODI to keep the five-match series alive. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, openers David Warner and Aaron Finch got the Kangaroos off to a perfect start. Despite Warner getting dismissed in the 13th over of the game, Finch continued to take the attack to the Indian bowlers.