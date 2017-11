క్రెడిట్ అంతా బుమ్రాదే: కోహ్లీసేనపై రవిశాస్త్రి ప్రశంసల వర్షం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after India defeated New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) on Tuesday. Bumrah produced a superb performance with figures of 2/9 in his two overs as India won by six runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.