వన్డేల్లో కోహ్లీసేనకు ఒకటో ర్యాంకు వచ్చింది కానీ!

Hardik Pandya brilliance gift India a comfortable five-wicket victory over Australia in the third one-day international match, at Holkar Stadium, Indore as hosts take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the 5-match series. And thus, what comes as a sure delight for Virat Kohli and his men is that Team India have once again reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI Team rankings, edging past South Africa by only one rating point.