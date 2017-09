జనవరి 5 నుంచి దక్షిణాఫ్రికా పర్యటనకు కోహ్లీసేన

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Team India and South Africa will lock horns in the first week of January, next year, to begin the Test series. As per a Cricinfo report, Virat Kohli and his boys are likely to clash with Faf du Plessis and company at Cape Town on January 5 or 6 to embark upon a riveting four-Test series.