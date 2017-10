Cricket

#TeamIndia for first two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The 3-match Test series begins from the 16th of November in Kolkata #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/o2Ib0Qjqzf

Murali Vijay has been recalled to India's squad for the first two Test matches against Sri Lanka, having recovered from the wrist injury that sent him home from Sri Lanka two months ago. He is the only change to India's previous Test squad, with his Tamil Nadu captain and opening partner Abhinav Mukund making way.