Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Don't worry about the temperature gauge. If you want to know how hot it is in Kolkata, have a look at this. #INDvAUS https://t.co/qr6ILEGJMM pic.twitter.com/4y9tM2z4zx

English summary

The heat and humidity at the Eden Garden in Kolkata has gotten the better of most of the Australian players out on the field in the second ODI of the five-match series. With Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first, all eleven of the visitors' players were on the field in harsh conditions.