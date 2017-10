మూడో టీ20 రద్దు: ముమ్మాటికీ అజాగ్రత్తే, టికెట్ డబ్బు వాపస్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

The toss has been delayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Next inspection at 7 PM IST. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C3zRLSobI9

English summary

The third and final match of the three-match T20 series at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium was called-off due to a wet outfield on Friday. With the match being abandoned, the series ended in a 1-1 draw. Initially, the toss was delayed as the ground was still wet due to heavy rainfall.