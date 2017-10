'40 ఏళ్ల వరకు సచిన్ ఆడగా లేనిది.. నెహ్రా ఆడేతే తప్పేంటి'

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Justifying the inclusion of veteran pacer Ashish Nehra in the India squad for the three-match T20I series against Australia, former India opener Virender Sehwag said he was not surprised with the former's selection.