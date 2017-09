వికెట్లే లక్ష్యంగా బౌలింగ్ చేశా: కోహ్లీ స్వేచ్ఛపై చాహల్

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feels that playing under an attacking captain like Virat Kohli brought the best out of him and made him more attacking. "Wrist spinners are mostly attacking but when your captain is so attacking, you get freedom to attack more," Chahal told reporters after India beat Australia by 26 runs under Duckworth Lewis method in the first ODI here last night.