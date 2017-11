Cricket

Nageshwara Rao



After a brilliant performance in the 1st T20 where India secured its maiden win against the New Zealand (in T20Is), the men in blue will be facing the Kiwis in the second T20 in Rajkot on Saturday. While India will be hoping to wrap up yet another series win with a victory on Saturday New Zealand will definitely look to make a comeback and keep the series alive. India are currently leading the series 1-0 after defeating the visitors by 53 runs in first match.