ఫైనల్ ఓవర్ ఉత్కంఠ: పాండ్యా నుంచి కోహ్లీకి ఊహించని సమాధానం

Cricket

Nageshwara Rao

English summary

India captain Virat Kohli said he had complete faith in Hardik Pandya's "off-cutters" which came in handy during the tense final over of curtailed third T20I against New Zealand that India won by 6 runs. Defending 19 off the final over, Pandya gave away 12 runs as India wrapped up the series 2-1. "We had the confidence in Hardik, whose off-cutters are good. The wicket was damp tonight, so the ball was sticking to the wicket. I tried going up to him (in the final over), but after three balls he said, 'mein daal doonga, aap tension mat lo' (I will deliver, you don't worry)," Kohli said.